Tent City seeking volunteers to help those in need

The three-day long event is making its return Friday, Oct. 21.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The annual three-day long event, Tent City, is almost here.

The mission each year at Tent City? Shawn Clark with 1Matters said, "it's to serve anyone and everyone."

"This is anybody who is in need of the services. Low income? Your income doesn't matter and your housing status does not matter," she explained. "What matters is if there is a need then you come and we help you fill that need."

The weekend is filled with donating clothes, shoes and jackets all ready to keep people warm. But that's just a small part of what the organizers want people to take away from it.

"That compassion is an action word that compassion can be shown through eye contact, through acknowledging someone's existence, through love," she said.

Clark explained their goal with Tent City is to fill the gaps within the community. Helping with things like medical and dental services, food, housing, and critical documents. She said, however, above all those tangible things is making sure people know that they matter.

"A lot of times, the guests that we serve feel invisible," explained Clark. "We just want them to know that they are seen, heard and loved."

Volunteers are still needed for Tent City this weekend. It runs from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23 on Jackson Street between the jail and police station.

