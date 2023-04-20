Take a morning walk at Toledo Zoo

Registration is free and open to both members and non-members.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Starting today you can take your walks to the next level by enjoying early morning walking paths on Toledo Zoo grounds.

Anyone can be a Wild Wellness Walker! Unlike your typical park trail, you will be able to see the Zoo team prepare to open to the public. Walkers may also get a glimpse of some wildlife as the animals also begin their day.

All walkers are asked to register in advance as a Wild Wellness Walker. Name badges and lanyards will be produced and distributed at both the Anthony Wayne Trail and Broadway Street entrances upon their first visit. However, buildings and animal exhibits will be closed during walking hours.

Registration is free and open to both Zoo members and non-members! Wild wellness walker starts daily beginning in April until October from 7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.