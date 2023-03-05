SNL's Colin Jost coming to Toledo in September

Jost will perform at Savage Arena this fall. Tickets go on sale Friday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Comedian Colin Jost is coming to Toledo this fall.

The award-winning head writer of Saturday Night Live will perform at Savage Arena on the University of Toledo campus Sept. 8. Tickets start at $35 for non-students and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at this link, the Savage Arena box office or by phone at 419-530-4653.

Discounted student tickets are on sale now.

Jost, 40, joined the SNL cast as a writer in 2005 and became co-head writer in 2012. He has won five Writer's Guild Awards, two Peabody Awards and has been nominated for 12 Emmys.

He has co-anchored the Weekend Update segment with Michael Che since 2014. In 2018, they co-hosted the Primetime Emmy Awards.

Jost has appeared in comedy films “How to Be Single,” “Coming 2 America” and “Tom and Jerry,” and wrote 2015’s “Staten Island Summer,” a coming-of-age comedy released by Paramount Pictures and produced by Lorne Michaels.

Jost published his memoir "A Very Punchable Face" in 2020, which documents pivotal moments in his life like growing up in Staten Island in a family of firefighters, commuting three hours to high school every day and attending Harvard while Facebook was bring created.

Jost has performed standup comedy on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon, TBS and HBO. He is married to actress Scarlett Johansson.

