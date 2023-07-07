Par for the (ship's) course: Golf aboard the Schoonmaker returns

The event, which coincides in part with the LPGA Dana Open, runs from Friday through July 23.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ahoy! A unique experience is returning to the National Museum of the Great Lakes (NMGL) to celebrate golf, Great Lakes history and the LPGA Dana Open.

Starting Friday, visitors can enjoy three custom-built putting greens aboard the Col. James M. Schoonmaker Museum Ship, a 1911 freighter tucked into the Toledo harbor.

Putting greens will be situated between the hatches of the Schoonmaker, which used to transport coal, iron and grain around the Great Lakes until she was laid up in 1980. Those who are able to sink a hole-in-one can win a prize and are entered in to win a free NMGL membership, organizers said in a press release.

The challenge is open to anyone who is game, regardless of skill level or age.

"Spanning nearly 30 feet across the museum ship's deck and overlooking the 'Mighty Maumee' and downtown Toledo, the 'Freighter Golf' putting greens are all complete with maritime-themed obstacles and aim to challenge and provide fun for any age or skill level," museum Director of Education and Visitor Experience Ellen Kennedy said.

The price of participation in the putting challenge, which includes both ship and museum admission, is as follows:

Adults 18-64 : $17 (Museum & Ship) / $11 (Museum only)

: $17 (Museum & Ship) / $11 (Museum only) Seniors 65+ : $16 (Museum & Ship) / $10 (Museum only)

: $16 (Museum & Ship) / $10 (Museum only) Youth 6 - 17 : $14 (Museum & Ship) / $8 (Museum only)

: $14 (Museum & Ship) / $8 (Museum only) Children under 5 : FREE

: FREE NMGL members: FREE

This event, which coincides in part with the duration of the LPGA , begins Friday, July 7 and lasts through Sunday, July 23 during the following times:

Monday - Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m.

Noon to 5 p.m. Final admission is 4 p.m.