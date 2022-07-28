2nd annual Rally BG returns to downtown Bowling Green on Aug. 27

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The second annual Rally BG on Main is returning to downtown Bowling Green on Aug. 27 from noon to 9 p.m.
The event will feature multiple free activities, including a zip line, a Ninja Warrior course, a make-your-own street sign booth, a three-on-three basketball tournament and live music and performances from a DJ, marching bands and cheer and dance teams.
There will also be food trucks available. Rally BG will take place within the Bowling Green DORA limits.
No admission is required.
Rally BG on Main held its inaugural event at the end of the summer of 2021 in an effort to foster relationships and collaboration between the city and Bowling Green State University.