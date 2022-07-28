2nd annual Rally BG returns to downtown Bowling Green on Aug. 27

The event will take place on Aug. 27 from noon to 9 p.m. Main Street will be closed to traffic for the duration of the event.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The second annual Rally BG on Main is returning to downtown Bowling Green on Aug. 27 from noon to 9 p.m.

The event will feature multiple free activities, including a zip line, a Ninja Warrior course, a make-your-own street sign booth, a three-on-three basketball tournament and live music and performances from a DJ, marching bands and cheer and dance teams.

There will also be food trucks available. Rally BG will take place within the Bowling Green DORA limits.

No admission is required.