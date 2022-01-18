Looking to visit Put-In-Bay? Check out the 2022 schedule of events

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — *Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.
As Northeast Ohioans are recovering from Sunday's winter storm, organizers at Put-in-Bay are hoping to take people's minds off the snow.
On Tuesday, the Ohio tourist destination released its 2022 schedule of events.
The fun kicks off in May and lasts through October, featuring annual events like Bash on the Bay and Pyrate Fest.
Check out the full list of events below. And if you're looking for more information on any of the events, click here.
- May 10: Blessing of the Fleet
- May 14: Island Wide Garage Sale
- May 27- 30: Memorial Day Weekend
- June 11: 48th Founder's Day
- June 24- 26:Pyrate Fest XIII
- July 4: Fourth of July Celebration
- July 9-10:6 vs 6 Soccer Cup
- August 13:Lakview Volleyball: Battle of Put- in -Bay
- August 24-25: Bash on the Bay
- Sept. 10: Art in the Park
- Sept.17:Put-In-Bay Music Festival
- Sept. 17: New Year's Eve at the Bay
- Sept.17: Hal-way to St. Patty's Day
- Sept. 20-23: Put-In-Bay Road Races
- October 1: Island wine Festival
- October 8 - 9: Oktoberfest
- October 22: Halloween at the Bay
