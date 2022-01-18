Looking to visit Put-In-Bay? Check out the 2022 schedule of events

The fun kicks off in May and lasts through October.

As Northeast Ohioans are recovering from Sunday's winter storm, organizers at Put-in-Bay are hoping to take people's minds off the snow.

On Tuesday, the Ohio tourist destination released its 2022 schedule of events.

The fun kicks off in May and lasts through October, featuring annual events like Bash on the Bay and Pyrate Fest.

Check out the full list of events below. And if you're looking for more information on any of the events, click here.

May 10: Blessing of the Fleet

May 14: Island Wide Garage Sale

May 27- 30: Memorial Day Weekend

June 11: 48th Founder's Day

June 24- 26:Pyrate Fest XIII

July 4: Fourth of July Celebration

July 9-10:6 vs 6 Soccer Cup

August 13:Lakview Volleyball: Battle of Put- in -Bay

August 24-25: Bash on the Bay

Sept. 10: Art in the Park

Sept.17:Put-In-Bay Music Festival

Sept. 17: New Year's Eve at the Bay

Sept.17: Hal-way to St. Patty's Day

Sept. 20-23: Put-In-Bay Road Races

October 1: Island wine Festival

October 8 - 9: Oktoberfest

October 22: Halloween at the Bay

If you want to keep up with the latest visitor information from Put-in-Bay, you can text the word PUTINBAY to 22828 to subscribe to the visitor newsletter.

