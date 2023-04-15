Cast members of 'The Sandlot' and 'Star Wars' to appear at 2023 Pop Culture Convention in Wooster

Attendees will have an opportunity to browse various exhibits and merchandise stands including toys, collectibles, trading cards, gaming, cosplay and more.

WOOSTER, Ohio — Fans of the iconic Star Wars series and '90s sports/comedy classic The Sandlot will have an opportunity to meet the cast members that made the movies memorable at the first annual 2023 Pop Culture Convention in Wooster this weekend!

On Sunday, April 16, the Fairgrounds Event Center at 199 Vanover Street in Wooster will play host to the event that will offer plenty of unique experiences and photo opportunities/autograph sessions.

Daniel Logan, who has played the Boba Fett character since Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones in 2002, will be on hand.

Also, The Sandlot will be celebrating its 30th anniversary at the event with special appearances from Tom "Smalls" Guiry, Chauncey "Squints" Leopardi and Marty "Yeah-Yeah" York all set to appear.

Attendees will have an opportunity to browse various exhibits and merchandise stands including toys, collectibles, trading cards, gaming, cosplay and more.

FINAL LIST for this Sunday’s 2023 POP CULTURE CONVENTION at the Wayne County Fairgrounds Event Center in Wooster Ohio -... Posted by Operation Fandom Medina on Thursday, April 13, 2023

Horror movie fans will also be treated to the vehicles that were featured in two fright flicks -- The Black Phone and Halloween 2018. Photo opportunities will be available for both vehicles.

Attention Horror Fans 🔪 - We are excited to announce 2 awesome last minute additions to this Sundays convention: #1 - “... Posted by Operation Fandom Medina on Wednesday, April 12, 2023

The convention will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. General admission to the event is $5. You can get into the event an hour early (at 9 a.m.) for $10. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door.

