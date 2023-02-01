Go 'Way Back in the Day' with Perrysburg Musical Theatre's production of 'Bright Star'

The 2016 Broadway musical takes the stage at the Commodore Building where local talent will perform the Appalachian-based show.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Take a bluegrass journey to Appalachia in Perrysburg Musical Theatre's (PMT) production of "Bright Star," coming to the Commodore Building on Feb. 10 - 12.

The musical, which is inspired by a true story, takes place in 1945-46 North Carolina and follows literary editor Alice Murphy as she reflects on her youth. Told partly in flashbacks, Alice learns to come to terms with the past on the backdrop of the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains and a soundtrack fitting the landscape, culture and history of Appalachia.

The original Broadway cast of "Bright Star" received five Tony nominations, including "Best Score" and "Best Musical."

The unique genre of music and compelling story of redemption and romance lend itself to a uniquely-told tale deeply rooted in Southern life and culture.

PMT cast members describe the story as powerful and emotional.

"I love the show because the story is very moving - a real tear-jerker - and the music is just beautiful," Gary Miller said in a press release. Miller plays "Daddy Murphy," Alice's father, in PMT's production.

Artistic Director Julie Bermudez and Director Samantha Henry lead the production team with Nicole Spadafore and Jordan Gottschalk directing music and choreography, respectively.

You can catch "Bright Star" at the Juliet Beck Auditorium inside the Commodore Building in downtown Perrysburg. Show dates are Feb. 10 and 11 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 12 at 2 p.m.

Pre-sale tickets are $17 and tickets at the door cost $20. To purchase pre-sale tickets, click here. The box office will be open to purchase tickets at the door one hour prior to the start of each performance.