Rappel down a 16-story building for a good cause

TOLEDO, Ohio — Registration is open for 'Over the Edge,' a one-of-a-kind rappelling experience that raises money for cancer patients and survivors -- and lets you rappel down a 16-story building without any training.

The event will take place on Friday, Sept. 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. To participate, those interested should register on their website for one of 85 spots. In order to secure your spot, you'll need to raise $1,000. As of July 27, there are already 38 confirmed rappelers, so act fast if you're eager to scale the Key Bank building in downtown Toledo.

The first 85 people to fundraise $1,000 will secure a spot in the rappelling event. If you raise $1,500, 'Over the Edge' will provide you with a GoPro camera during the experience.

All of the money goes to The Victory Center, an organization that provides non-medical care to cancer patients and survivors free of charge thanks to donations and fundraising projects like 'Over the Edge'. The Victory Center, which operates out of Toledo, offers services like massage therapy, sound therapy, short-term counseling and support groups for patients and caregivers.

If you end up being one of the lucky rappelers, experience and equipment are safe and safety training is provided prior to your descent. However, if heights aren't your cup of tea, there are plenty of other ways to help out during the event.

Donations can be made to specific rappelers in order to push them towards that $1,000 mark here. There are also non-monetary ways to contribute. The event is accepting volunteers to assist with rope and rappelling setup. Click here to register to volunteer.

If you're interested in spectating, admission is only $20 and free activities for children and adults will be available. Food trucks, face painting and corn hole will be available, as well as an Imagination Station presentation.

You might also see a few familiar faces at the event: WTOL 11's own Madelyn Watkins will rappel on Thursday during the V.I.P. event, and Tyler Seggerman will rappel on Friday.

