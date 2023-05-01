The band will be making more than 30 stops at venues nationwide.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Country music band Old Dominion is extending its “No Bad Vibes” tour, which includes a stop in Columbus at the end of the year.

The band kicks off its newest round of tour dates on Sept. 7 in Grand Rapids, Michigan and will be making more than 30 stops at venues nationwide. The tour will wrap up in December at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Old Dominion is performing at Nationwide Arena on Dec. 13. Tickets go on sale on May 5 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased on weareolddominion.com.

The country music band was recently nominated for the Academy of Country Music Awards “Group of the Year,” making it the eighth consecutive year it was nominated for the category.

Last month, Old Dominion released a new single, “I Should Have Married You.” The song currently has more than 1,100,000 streams on Spotify.

You can find the full list of tour dates below.

Tour Dates:

5/4 – Savannah, GA / Enmarket Arena

5/5 – Jacksonville, FL / Daily’s Place Amphitheater

5/6 – Estero, FL / Hertz Arena

5/27 – Morrison, CO / Red Rocks Amphitheatre

5/28 – Morrison, CO / Red Rocks Amphitheatre

6/30 – Lake Tahoe, NV / Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s

7/1 – Lake Tahoe, NV / Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s

7/26 – Reading, PA / Santander Arena

7/27 – Albany, NY / MVP Arena

7/28 – Bangor, ME / Cross Insurance Center

9/7 – Grand Rapids, MI / Van Andel Arena

9/8 –Milwaukee, WI / Fiserv Forum

9/9 – St. Paul, MN / Xcel Energy Center

9/14 – Detroit, MI / Little Caesars Arena

9/15 – Pittsburgh, PA / PPG Paints Arena

9/16 – Niagara Falls, ON / OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

9/21 – Boston, MA / TD Garden

9/22 – Uncasville, CT / Mohegan Sun Arena

9/23 – Belmont Park, NY / UBS Arena

9/28 – Charleston, SC / Credit One Stadium

9/29 – Charlotte, NC / Spectrum Center

9/30 – Raleigh, NC / PNC Arena

10/5 – Roanoke, VA / Berglund Center

10/6 – Greenville, SC / Bon Secours Wellness Arena

10/7 – Atlanta, GA / State Farm Arena

10/26 – Glendale, AZ / Desert Diamond Arena

10/27 – Los Angeles, CA / Crypto.com Arena

11/1 – Seattle, WA / Climate Pledge Arena

11/2 – Portland, OR / Moda Center

11/4 – Salt Lake City, UT / Vivint Arena

11/16 – Fort Wayne, IN / Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

11/17 – Rosemont, IL / Allstate Arena

11/18 – St. Louis, MO / Enterprise Center

11/30 – Wilkes-Barre, PA / Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

12/1 – State College, PA / Bryce Jordan Center

12/2 – Baltimore, MD / CFG Bank Arena

12/7 – Des Moines, IA / Wells Fargo Arena

12/8 – Kansas City, MO / T-Mobile Center

12/9 – Lincoln, NE / Pinnacle Bank Arena

12/13 – Columbus, OH / Nationwide Arena

12/14 – Louisville, KY / KFC Yum! Center

12/15 – Nashville, TN / Bridgestone Arena

01/4 – Honolulu, HI / Blaisdell Arena