COLUMBUS, Ohio — Country music band Old Dominion is extending its “No Bad Vibes” tour, which includes a stop in Columbus at the end of the year.
The band kicks off its newest round of tour dates on Sept. 7 in Grand Rapids, Michigan and will be making more than 30 stops at venues nationwide. The tour will wrap up in December at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.
Old Dominion is performing at Nationwide Arena on Dec. 13. Tickets go on sale on May 5 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased on weareolddominion.com.
The country music band was recently nominated for the Academy of Country Music Awards “Group of the Year,” making it the eighth consecutive year it was nominated for the category.
Last month, Old Dominion released a new single, “I Should Have Married You.” The song currently has more than 1,100,000 streams on Spotify.
You can find the full list of tour dates below.
Tour Dates:
5/4 – Savannah, GA / Enmarket Arena
5/5 – Jacksonville, FL / Daily’s Place Amphitheater
5/6 – Estero, FL / Hertz Arena
5/27 – Morrison, CO / Red Rocks Amphitheatre
5/28 – Morrison, CO / Red Rocks Amphitheatre
6/30 – Lake Tahoe, NV / Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s
7/1 – Lake Tahoe, NV / Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s
7/26 – Reading, PA / Santander Arena
7/27 – Albany, NY / MVP Arena
7/28 – Bangor, ME / Cross Insurance Center
9/7 – Grand Rapids, MI / Van Andel Arena
9/8 –Milwaukee, WI / Fiserv Forum
9/9 – St. Paul, MN / Xcel Energy Center
9/14 – Detroit, MI / Little Caesars Arena
9/15 – Pittsburgh, PA / PPG Paints Arena
9/16 – Niagara Falls, ON / OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
9/21 – Boston, MA / TD Garden
9/22 – Uncasville, CT / Mohegan Sun Arena
9/23 – Belmont Park, NY / UBS Arena
9/28 – Charleston, SC / Credit One Stadium
9/29 – Charlotte, NC / Spectrum Center
9/30 – Raleigh, NC / PNC Arena
10/5 – Roanoke, VA / Berglund Center
10/6 – Greenville, SC / Bon Secours Wellness Arena
10/7 – Atlanta, GA / State Farm Arena
10/26 – Glendale, AZ / Desert Diamond Arena
10/27 – Los Angeles, CA / Crypto.com Arena
11/1 – Seattle, WA / Climate Pledge Arena
11/2 – Portland, OR / Moda Center
11/4 – Salt Lake City, UT / Vivint Arena
11/16 – Fort Wayne, IN / Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
11/17 – Rosemont, IL / Allstate Arena
11/18 – St. Louis, MO / Enterprise Center
11/30 – Wilkes-Barre, PA / Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
12/1 – State College, PA / Bryce Jordan Center
12/2 – Baltimore, MD / CFG Bank Arena
12/7 – Des Moines, IA / Wells Fargo Arena
12/8 – Kansas City, MO / T-Mobile Center
12/9 – Lincoln, NE / Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/13 – Columbus, OH / Nationwide Arena
12/14 – Louisville, KY / KFC Yum! Center
12/15 – Nashville, TN / Bridgestone Arena
01/4 – Honolulu, HI / Blaisdell Arena
01/6 – Kahului, HI / Maui Arts and Cultural Center