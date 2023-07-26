Keith Sweat, Jeff Dunham, free concerts: Third round of Ohio State Fair shows announced

The Ohio State Fair will run for 12 days from July 26 through Aug. 6.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officials have announced the third round of concerts and free events happening at the Ohio State Fair this year.

Keith Sweat with special guest Ginuwine and comedian Jeff Dunham were announced as the latest additions of paid shows on Tuesday.

Tickets for those performances will go on sale on Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. Those who are signed up to receive the Ohio State Fair e-newsletters can get access to the presale from Wednesday, March 8 at 10 a.m. to Thursday, March 9 at 11:59 p.m.

Organizers have already announced several concerts for the Ohio State Fair in past weeks, including Third Eye Blind, Ludacris and Tyler Hubbard.

Tickets for those shows are now on sale at ticketmaster.com/OhioStateFair. There is a limit of eight tickets per person, per show on the first day of sale unless otherwise noted.

Each concert ticket purchased in advance includes admission to the fair. All shows take place in the indoor, air-conditioned WCOL Celeste Center.

Additionally, the annual Sale of Champions Livestock Auction will take place on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 2 p.m. The All Ohio State Fair Band & Youth Choir and 1964 The Tribute (Beatles Tribute) will also perform at the fair.

A ticket Is not required to attend those events and is included with Fair admission.

Organizers will announce one final show on July 27 in the coming weeks. You can find the current performance schedule below.

2023 Ohio State Fair Concert & Event Series

KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour

Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 6:30 p.m.

Third Eye Blind with special guest The Main Squeeze

Friday, July 28, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Keith Sweat with special guest Ginuwine

Saturday, July 29, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

All Ohio State Fair Band & Youth Choir

Sunday, July 30, 2023, 1 p.m.

Yung Gravy and bbno$

Sunday, July 30, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Casting Crowns

Monday, July 31, 2023, 7 p.m.

1964 The Tribute (Beatles Tribute)

Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, 1 p.m.

Ludacris

Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Styx with special guest Foghat

Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, 7 p.m.

Tyler Hubbard with special guest Matt Stell

Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, 7 p.m.

Jeff Dunham Still Not Canceled Tour

Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Lindsey Stirling with special guest Walk Off The Earth

Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at 7 p.m.

Sale of Champions Livestock Auction

Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, 2 p.m.