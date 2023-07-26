Ludacris, Styx among first round of concerts announced for Ohio State Fair

Officials will announce additional concerts over the next two weeks on Feb. 28 and March 7.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officials have announced the first group of performers taking place this summer as part of the 2023 Ohio State Fair Concert & Event Series.

This year’s lineup including Ludacris, Styx with special guest Foghat and Tyler Hubbard with special guest Matt Stell. These performers join the “KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour” which was previously announced on Jan. 20.

Tickets for these four shows will go on sale Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. Those who sign up for the Ohio State Fair enewsletters can get access to a presale starting Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m., ending Thursday, Feb. 23 at 11:59 p.m.

Tickets will be available for purchase at ticketmaster.com/OhioStateFair. There is a limited of eight tickets per person, per show on the first day of sale unless otherwise noted.

Each concert ticket purchased in advance include admission to the fair. All shows take place in the indoor, air-conditioned WCOL Celeste Center.

This year’s fair will feature a total of 12 shows, including two free concerts. Officials will announce additional concerts over the next two weeks on Feb. 28 and March 7.

The Ohio State Fair will run for 12 days from July 26 through Aug. 6.

2023 Ohio State Fair Concert & Event Series

Kids BOP Never Stop Live Tour

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 | 6:30 p.m.

Ludacris

Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 | 7:30 p.m.

Styx with special guest Foghat

Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 | 7 p.m.

Tyler Hubbard with special guest Matt Stell