Your guide to the 2023 Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Fair has plenty to do this year. From the music to the rides and games, the fair has something for everyone.

From July 26 to Aug. 6, thousands are expected to visit the Ohio State Fairgrounds for fun fair events, food and concerts with major artists like Third Eye Blind, Ludacris, Lindsey Stirling and Clint Black.

There are a few things you may need to know before you head out. Read details of the fair below:

*A discount advance admission of $8 is available through July 25.

Adults (ages 13-59) – $12

Youth (ages 6-12) – $10

Senior (ages 60+) – $10

Children five and under – Free

General Parking – Free

Ride prices

$32 Ride-All-Day Wristband, Advance-sale (available through July 26 only)

$35 Ride-All-Day Wristband

$1 tickets— Fairgoers can buy individual ride credits for $1 each. All rides require three or more tickets.

Hours of operation

Monday through Friday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., except Sunday, Aug. 6, when admission gates close at 6 p.m.

Admission gate

Midway ride hours

Wednesday, July 26: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Thursday, July 27: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Friday, July 28: 11 a.m. – Midnight

Saturday, July 29: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday, July 30: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Monday, July 31: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 1: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 2: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. **Sensory-friendly morning

Thursday, Aug. 3: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 4: 11 a.m. – Midnight

Saturday, Aug. 5: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 6: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Parking

General parking is free to fairgoers in the main lots north of the Cardinal Gate. Reserved parking is not available to the general public for purchase.

State Fair Map

Click here for a map highlighting the gates, games, rides, food, entertainment, and everything else at this year's fair.

Tickets for the following list of shows can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com/OhioStateFair.

KIDZ BOP - July 26 at 6:30 p.m.

Clint Black with special guest Emily Ann Roberts - July 27 at 7 p.m.

Third Eye Blind with special guest The Main Squeeze - July 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Keith Sweat with special guest Ginuwine - July 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Yung Gravy and BBNO$ - July 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Casting Crowns - July 31 at 7 p.m.

Ludacris - Aug. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Styx with special guest Foghat - Aug. 2 at 7 p.m.

Tyler Hubbard with special guest Matt Stell - Aug. 3 at 7 p.m.

Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled - Aug. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Lindsey Stirling with special guest Walk Off The Earth - Aug. 5 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 27

Telhio and Ronald McDonald House Charities Day - When you bring one of the following “wish list” items per person to a booth outside the gates, you’ll receive a voucher good for a BOGO free admission ticket before 6 p.m.: ready-to-eat meals (individual mac and cheese cups, precooked rice, soups, etc.), or canned food (protein appreciated), disposable plates or silverware, napkins, paper towels or condiments. All donations will support families at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio.

WOSU Kids Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Join WOSU Public Media in Central Park for a chance to meet some of your favorite PBS KIDS® characters on July 27 only! The event, designed to keep the whole family entertained, will offer PBS KIDS® crafts, coloring, educational activities, and games. See PBS KIDS® characters throughout the day for photo opportunities:

Friday, July 28

RecoveryOhio's Mental Health Day - On July 28, you will find behavioral health resources at state agency booths throughout the fair to help make prevention, treatment and recovery supports more visible and accessible to all Ohioans.

Sunday, July 30

Buckeye Health Plan Day - Join Buckeye at the Cardinal Gate for fun giveaways, health screenings and information on Buckeye Day, Sunday, July 30. Visit us between 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. to spin the wheel and win a prize! Bring kids to our fitness challenge at the Main Street Stage from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. They will have the chance to win a bike! Buckeye Health Plan is transforming the health of the community, one person at a time through affordable and reliable healthcare.

Veterans & Military Day - Veterans and active military are honored on this day. In addition, active military and veterans are given free admission today (and any day of the Ohio State Fair) with appropriate identification.

Monday, July 31



NBC4 Family Discount Day - Until 5 p.m., adults will be admitted for the kids’ admission price of $10, and kids 12 and under will be admitted free. You can also purchase ride-all-day wristbands for $18.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Senior Day - Seniors ages 60 and up can enjoy free admission, Aug. 1 only, all day long! In addition, all fairgoers are invited to enjoy the free 1964 The Tribute (Beatles Tribute) in the WCOL Celeste Center at 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Sensory-Friendly Morning, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. - We’ve turned down the lights and volume to make the Ohio State Fair more sensory-friendly in partnership with OCALI. Ride the rides with no flashing lights or music, visit the Fair’s many educational and sensory activities, take a break in a quiet room, or use our sensory accessibility guide to find a Fair opportunity that suits you. Print social narratives, a first-then board, wait cards and a permit that will allow you to park in a special area on the OCALI website at ocali.org.

WBNS-10TV Day - Join the 10TV crew for several broadcasts throughout the day at the AARP Ohio Gazebo Stage.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Donate Life Ohio is dedicated to educating Ohioans about the need for organ, eye, and tissue donation and motivating them to join the Ohio Donor Registry. Say “yes!” to organ donation and be sure to stop by the Donate Life Ohio booth to learn more.

Rides

SkyGlider : One of the world’s longest portable sky rides is right in your backyard at the Ohio State Fair. Hop on at one of the access points in Kiddieland or near the Cardinal Gate and enjoy a relaxing half-mile journey across the Fair. The SkyGlider does not accept Magic Money or use the Midway ride-all-day wristband. Tickets for this attraction are $3 per rider for a one-way ride.

: One of the world’s longest portable sky rides is right in your backyard at the Ohio State Fair. Hop on at one of the access points in Kiddieland or near the Cardinal Gate and enjoy a relaxing half-mile journey across the Fair. The SkyGlider does not accept Magic Money or use the Midway ride-all-day wristband. Tickets for this attraction are $3 per rider for a one-way ride. Giant Slide : Grab a burlap sack, hike up the 105 steps and take an exciting trip down this 144-foot long slide!

: Grab a burlap sack, hike up the 105 steps and take an exciting trip down this 144-foot long slide! Mountain Dew Midway : More than 60 rides from Ferris wheel to free-fall drops will twist, turn, plunge, spin, shock and excite fairgoers!

: More than 60 rides from Ferris wheel to free-fall drops will twist, turn, plunge, spin, shock and excite fairgoers! Kiddieland: Parents and children alike can enjoy a visit to Kiddieland with fun rides developed just for kids and their families, including mini-coasters, a kiddie carousel and bumper boats.

All Ohio State Fair rides and games are cashless. Instead, reloadable Magic Money cards or wristbands will be scanned at each ride or game. For more information, click here.

Attractions

Accessible Playground

All-Ohio State Fair Band & Youth Choir

Camel Rides

Bull Riding

Canine Class

"The Dunk"

Helicopter Rides

Kayak Pond

Kids' Fishing Pond

Lumberjack Show

Lady Houdini

Land & Living Exhibit

Marvelous Mutts

Monster Mural

Natural Resources Park

Ohio Proud Farmer's Market

Ohio Proud General Store

OVMA Veterinary Education Center

Tiny Town presented by AAA

Touch-a-Truck

Walk on Water - Water Bubbles

NASA Journey to Tomorrow Exhibit

Governor's Child Passport

Pig Races

Petting Zoo

Smokey Bear

Other Events/Competitions

ACT Ohio Construction Demo Days and Little Builders Zone : July 26 - 28, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Cardinal Patio

: July 26 - 28, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Cardinal Patio Operative Plasterers & Cement Masons Unions Great Lakes Apprenticeship Demonstrations : July 26 – 28, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Cardinal Patio

: July 26 – 28, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Cardinal Patio WOSU Kids Day : July 27, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Central Park

: July 27, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Central Park Ohio's Lottery "Living Lucky" Promotion : July 29, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. — In front of the Rhodes Center

: July 29, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. — In front of the Rhodes Center Molina Healthcare Kids Zone : July 29, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. — Cardinal Patio

: July 29, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. — Cardinal Patio Columbus All-Breed Dog Agility : July 29 – 30, 11 a.m., 2 p.m. & 4 p.m. — Rhodes Center Lawn

: July 29 – 30, 11 a.m., 2 p.m. & 4 p.m. — Rhodes Center Lawn Buckeye Health Plan Kid's Fitness Challenge : July 30, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Main Street Stage

: July 30, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Main Street Stage Ohio Lottery Cash Explosion CashFest: July 31, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Cardinal Patio

July 31, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Cardinal Patio 50-Year Club Meeting : July 31, 9 a.m. — Rhodes Center Auditorium

: July 31, 9 a.m. — Rhodes Center Auditorium Joint Legislative Agriculture Committee Meeting : Aug. 1, 9:30 a.m. — Nationwide® Donahey Land & Living presented by Ohio Farm Bureau

: Aug. 1, 9:30 a.m. — Nationwide® Donahey Land & Living presented by Ohio Farm Bureau AARP Scavenger Hunt : Aug. 1, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. — In front of Rhodes Center

: Aug. 1, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. — In front of Rhodes Center Well Beyond 60! Health & Wellness Expo presented by the Ohio Department of Aging: Aug. 1, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. — In front of the Rhodes Center

Aug. 1, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. — In front of the Rhodes Center Ohio Pork Council Rib-Off: Aug. 1, 11:30 a.m. — Central Park

Aug. 1, 11:30 a.m. — Central Park 2023 Dean's Charity Steer Show: Aug. 1, 2 p.m. — Voinovich Livestock and Trade Center



Aug. 1, 2 p.m. — Voinovich Livestock and Trade Center Sensory-Friendly Morning : Aug. 2, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

: Aug. 2, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. 2023 The Ohio State House and Senate Pork Off : Aug. 3, 6:45 p.m. or immediately following the Showmanship Finals — O'Neill Swine Barn

: Aug. 3, 6:45 p.m. or immediately following the Showmanship Finals — O'Neill Swine Barn "Back to School with Kroger" Scavenger Hunt : Aug. 4, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. — In front of the Rhodes Center

: Aug. 4, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. — In front of the Rhodes Center 811 Facebook Live Spin-To-Win: Aug. 12, 11 a.m., Facebook-only event

Directions