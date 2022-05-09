Ohio Scottish Games & Celtic Festival coming to Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in June

The Ohio Scottish Games & Celtic Festival will take place June 24-25 in Berea.

BEREA, Ohio — Looking for summer plans?

The Ohio Scottish Games and Celtic Festival is coming to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds from June 24-25. These five musical guests will perform throughout the weekend:

Seven Nations

Father, Son & Friends

Arise & Go

New Barleycorn

Andrew McManus Trio

You can receive a discounted price on tickets by purchasing them in advance here.

Presale prices:

Friday 5-10 p.m. Adults: $10 in advance, $13 at the gate 5-17 year olds: $5 in advance, $8 at the gate

Saturday 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Adults: $17 in advance, $20 at the gate 5-17 year olds: $7 in advance, $10 at the gate

Saturday evening 6-10 p.m. Adults: $10 in advance, $13 at the gate 5-17 year olds: $5 in advance, $8 at the gate



Children younger than 5 will receive free admission to the festival all weekend.

The festival will feature competitions in highland athletics, ancient stone lifting, armored combat fencing, archery, ax throwing, keg toss, haggis throwing and kilted mile.

There will also be competitions for pipe bands, highland dance, harp and fiddle.

Exhibits will feature whisky tasting, clans, genealogy, border collie sheepherding, Irish wolfhounds, British Cars and Motorcycles, food and merchandise vendors, workshops and exhibits.

All of the proceeds from the festival will directly benefit the Ohio Scottish Arts School at Baldwin Wallace University.

Those interested in learning more about the Ohio Scottish Games & Celtic Festival can visit www.ohioscottishgames.com.