Your guide to the northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan county fair season: Dates, times and locations

TOLEDO, Ohio — There's nothing more Midwestern than a county fair. If you're a fan of fried foods, live music and celebrating summer, then there are no shortage of events for you. Here's a list of the northwest Ohio county fairs coming this summer.
Northwest Ohio
Pauling County Fair: June 10 -17, Paulding
Putnam County Fair: June 19-24, Ottawa
Lucas County Fair: July 10 -16, Maumee
Ottawa County Fair: July 17-23, Oak Harbor,
Seneca County Fair: July 25-31, Tiffin
Wood County Fair: July 30 - Aug. 6, Bowling Green
Erie County Fair: Aug. 8 - 13, Sandusky
Henry County Fair: Aug. 11 - 18, Napoleon
Huron County Fair: Aug. 14 - 19, Norwalk
Defiance County Fair: Aug.19 - 26, Hicksville
Sandusky County Fair: Aug. 22-28, Fremont
Hancock County Fair: Aug. 30 - Sept. 4, Findlay
Fulton County Fair: Sept. 1 - 7, Wauseon
Williams County Fair: Sept. 9 - 16, Montpelier
Wyandot County Fair: Sept. 12 -17, Upper Sandusky
Southeast Michigan
Lenawee County Fair: July 23 - 29, Adrian
Monroe County Fair: July 30 - Aug. 5, Monroe
