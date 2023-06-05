Your guide to the northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan county fair season: Dates, times and locations

Deep fried butter, anyone? Here's when and where you can visit this year's northwest Ohio county fairs.

TOLEDO, Ohio — There's nothing more Midwestern than a county fair. If you're a fan of fried foods, live music and celebrating summer, then there are no shortage of events for you. Here's a list of the northwest Ohio county fairs coming this summer.

Northwest Ohio

Pauling County Fair: June 10 -17, Paulding

Putnam County Fair: June 19-24, Ottawa

Lucas County Fair: July 10 -16, Maumee

Ottawa County Fair: July 17-23, Oak Harbor,

Seneca County Fair: July 25-31, Tiffin

Wood County Fair: July 30 - Aug. 6, Bowling Green

Erie County Fair: Aug. 8 - 13, Sandusky

Henry County Fair: Aug. 11 - 18, Napoleon

Huron County Fair: Aug. 14 - 19, Norwalk

Defiance County Fair: Aug.19 - 26, Hicksville

Sandusky County Fair: Aug. 22-28, Fremont

Hancock County Fair: Aug. 30 - Sept. 4, Findlay

Fulton County Fair: Sept. 1 - 7, Wauseon

Williams County Fair: Sept. 9 - 16, Montpelier

Wyandot County Fair: Sept. 12 -17, Upper Sandusky

Southeast Michigan

Lenawee County Fair: July 23 - 29, Adrian

Monroe County Fair: July 30 - Aug. 5, Monroe





MORE FROM YOUR COMMUNITY

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.