'Nitro Extreme' racing into Toledo Speedway for limited time

TOLEDO, Ohio — Prepare to buckle up for the thrill of a lifetime as revving motors and speeding cars take over Toledo Speedway for 'Nitro Extreme.'

Nitro Extreme is an unpredictable whirlwind show featuring adrenaline rushing elements such as speed, wheelies, obstacles and even fire stunts.

This action-packed show has everything a thrill seeker could want, from cars balancing on their sides, to monster trucks tearing up the arena, and daring motorcycle jumps. They are ready to maneuver these crazy vehicles and show off their skills.

Show dates and times:

June 8 – 7:30 p.m.

June 9 – 7:30 p.m.

June 10 – 4:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

June 11 – 2:30 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.

The show will be at Toledo Speedway, located at 5639 Benore Rd., from June 8 - 11 and will feature nearly two hours of heart racing excitement. For tickets, click here.