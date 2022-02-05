Toledo's Great Lakes museum announces second of summer's three day-long history experiences

The National Museum of the Great Lakes will be hosting its second "Ship & Shore" day of the summer on July 9, featuring access to history exhibits and a boat ride.

Toledo's National Museum of the Great Lakes is teaming up with the Sandpiper passenger tour boat for the second of the summer's three day-long history experiences.

"Ship & Shore: The Ultimate Great Lakes History Day" will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will have day-long access to the museum's family-friendly exhibits and museum ships including a 617-foot iron ore freighter and a lake class tugboat. Exploring the museum ships is open until 4 p.m.

At 1 p.m., the Sandpiper will depart from the museum docks for a two-hour tour along the Maumee River. The "Port of Toledo: Then and Now" exhibit will be available aboard the boat for visitors to learn more about Great Lakes history

Tickets for the July 9 event must be purchased in advance at nmgl.org or by calling 419-214-5000. Tickets for the third and final day of the summer, August 13, can be purchased here.

Ticket prices for Great Lakes Historical Society or National Museum of the Great Lakes members are as follows:

Adults: $25

Children: $12

Ticket prices for non-members are as follows:

Adults: $40

Children: $25

All children 2 years old and younger get in free.

