35,000 take to Mackinac Bridge for annual Labor Day walk

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. — The Mackinac Bridge Walk 2023 took over the bridge for its 65th year Monday.

In years past, 20,000 to 30,000 Michiganders took to the 5-mile walk on Labor Day. About 26,000 people participated last year.

This year, the number of participants rose to 35,000. The sunshine was balanced with a light breeze, making the weather perfect for the event, organizers say.

People participating in the walk had many options: They could walk the entire bridge, walk to the middle and return to St. Ignace or Mackinac City or make a 10-mile round trip.

"With roughly 35,000 people from across Michigan and beyond joining us for the bridge walk, this is the largest crowd we’ve seen since 2016 when 45,000 people walked the bridge," said Mackinac Bridge Authority Bridge Director Kim Nowack. "It was a beautiful day, and a perfect opportunity to enjoy the unparalleled views of the Straits."

The event is back in its second year after being canceled in 2021 due to COVID-19.

"Returning for the walk this year after the only cancellation since 1958, we weren't sure what to expect," said Nowack in 2022. "Although total participation is less than we've had in recent years, there were still thousands of very happy faces on the bridge today, all glad to revive this tradition."

Just as last year, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer led the pack.

“Another year, another spectacular bridge walk across the Mighty Mac to celebrate Labor Day!” said Gov. Whitmer.

“Today, we recognize the work of generations of working people who fought for higher pay, better benefits, and workplace safety and the labor unions who had their back. We celebrate the progress we’ve made to shore up worker’s rights, create tens of thousands of good-paying union jobs, and bring manufacturing back home to Michigan. And we recommit ourselves to delivering for working families, lowering costs, and growing our economy. Let’s keep getting it done. Happy Labor Day, Michigan.”

The bridge has since reopened to normal traffic.

