Need more roundabout practice? Lucas County Engineer’s Office to hold training in Sylvania

The mock roundabout event will take place in the parking lot of the Sylvania BMV at 4900 N. McCord Road on Sunday, April 16, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Have you ever approached a roundabout with confusion, fear or just plain frustration? This is a common occurrence nowadays as roundabouts are popping up more and more around high-traffic areas in hopes of alleviating traffic jams and making traffic flow more efficient.

To help drivers maneuver roundabouts better, the Lucas County Engineer’s Office is hosting their first-ever mock roundabout drive-thru training session on Sunday.

In partnership with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department and Toledo Driving Schools, this event will take place in a parking lot with cones to simulate a real roundabout. This gives members of the community a safe way to practice driving through a roundabout in a controlled setting.

At the event, representatives from the Lucas County Engineer's Office will answer questions and guide drivers through different scenarios you may encounter when using roundabouts.

The mock roundabout event will take place in the parking lot of the Sylvania BMV at 4900 N. McCord Road on Sunday, April 16, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

To RSVP to this event, visit the Lucas County Engineer’s Facebook page or send an email to LCEinfo@co.lucas.oh.us if you plan on attending.