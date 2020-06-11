Toledo Zoo Lights Before Christmas | Reserve your tickets now for your magical holiday visits

You can visit the award-winning zoo lights starting Nov. 20.

TOLEDO, Ohio — (Video is from 2019's Lights Before Christmas)

With over 1 million lights, the award-winning Big Tree and 200+ illuminated animal images spread out across the Zoo, the 2020 edition of the electrical spectacle is sure to be both merry AND bright!

New this year, for guaranteed admission, visitors are encouraged to reserve tickets online starting Nov. 2.

You can reserve tickets here: https://connect.toledozoo.org/lbc

Ticket prices are free for zoo members (reservations required) and for non-members tickets are $21 for adults, $18 for kids 2-11 and for seniors 60 and older.

LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS DATES & TIMES

NOV. 20-DEC. 31, 2020

Sunday-Thursday, 3-8 p.m.

Friday-Saturday, 3-9 p.m.

During Lights Before Christmas, the zoo will be open at 3 p.m. daily.

Tree Lighting Ceremony

Friday, Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. in the Gardens (Limited Capacity)

Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve

Open for Lights from 3-8 p.m., park will close at 9 p.m.

Christmas Day

Open for Lights from 3-9 p.m., park will close at 10 p.m.

New Year’s Eve

Open all day from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Lights on at 3 p.m., park closing at 9 p.m.

SPECIAL FEATURES AND EVENTS

In addition to those famous, award-winning lights, the zoo is also featuring several new events along with the traditions you've come to know and love.

New this year, enjoy nostalgic, horse-drawn carriage rides through Walbridge Park. The rides are offered from 5-9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 5-8 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets for the 20-minute rides are $10 and can be purchased at the Broadway gate.

The zoo's Yuletide Food and Spirits menu will keep you jolly with a selection of freshly prepared seasonal sandwiches, soups and desserts and holiday cocktails and beers for guests 21 and up.

Rides and activities will be in full swing including:

Ice Slide where you can fly down on personal or inner tubes built for two! ($3)

Indoor African Animal Carousel ($2)

Holiday Railway Train Rides ($2, open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting.)

Ice Carving Demo (free with admission, Wednesdays in December at 6 p.m. in Main Plaza)

You can also purchase “bundles” that can be used toward any ride or activity:

4-Pass Bundle: $10 (valid through Dec. 31)

7-Pass Bundle : $15 (valid through Dec. 31)

Wild Pass (unlimited rides): $25 (valid on date of purchase)