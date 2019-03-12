TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo has real animals, light-up animals and now mini animals during Lights Before Christmas!

Equine-assisted learning program Warrior Echo from Swanton will be presenting their miniature horses and donkeys at the Zoo's main entrance each Tuesday in December during Lights Before Christmas.

The non-profit organization is launching a new program that will connect veteran mentors with at-risk youth to create meaningful connections with both horses and humans.

The animals will be located near the panda statues in the Anthony Wayne Trail entry plaza from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Warrior Echo staff will assist guest interactions.

