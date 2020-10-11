Toledo Zoo's Lights Before Christmas again competing for top display in America honors

You can help put Lights Before Christmas in the top spot by voting every day until Dec. 7.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo's Lights Before Christmas is probably already No. 1 in local hearts, but the zoo display is once again contending for the title of Best Zoo Lights nationwide!

USA Today 10Best is asking readers to vote for the best zoo lights in the nation now through Dec. 7 at noon. As of Nov. 10, the Toledo Zoo was in second place.

The displays up for consideration are:

Bronx Zoo Holiday Lights

Christmas at the Zoo at the Indianapolis Zoo

Dallas Zoo Lights

Electric Safari at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (Colorado Springs)

Holiday Lights at California Living Museum (Bakersfield, California)

Jungle Bells at the San Diego Zoo

Lights Before Christmas at Riverbanks Zoo & Garden (Columbia, South Carolina)

Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo

PNC Festival of Lights at the Cincinnati Zoo

U.S. Bank Wild Lights at the Saint Louis Zoo

Wild Lights at the Detroit Zoo

Wildlanterns at Woodland Park Zoo (Seattle)

Wildlights at Living Desert Zoo and Gardens (Palm Desert, California)

Wildlights at the Columbus Zoo

Zoo Lights at the Denver Zoo

Zoo Lights at the Houston Zoo

Zoolights at Lincoln Park Zoo (Chicago)

Zoolights at the Oregon Zoo

Zoolights at the Phoenix Zoo

Zoolights at Utah's Hogle Zoo

The 10 winning events, based on your votes, will be announced on Dec. 18.

Last year, the PNC Festival of Lights at the Cincinnati Zoo won top honors, as repeating its title from 2018. The Toledo Zoo's Lights Before Christmas was ranked No. 1 in 2017 and was runner up both in 2019 and 2018.

The 2020 installment of Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo will feature more than a million holiday lights and some 200 illuminated animal images, as well as an ice slide, photo ops with Santa and an 85-foot Norway spruce tree decorated with 35,000 LED bulbs.

New this year, guests can take a carriage ride through Walbridge Park. The event will feature timed entry, so you are encouraged to book your spot early.