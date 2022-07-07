Local art fair returns to Levis Commons

In its eighteenth year, the Levis Commons Fine Art Fair will feature over 100 artists.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's Note: The attached video is from Aug 17, 2021.

The summer months in northwest Ohio are filled with local events and traditions, and the ever-popular Levis Commons Fine Art Fair will be making its return this August for expected crowds of up to 35,000 people.

The fair, which will be held on Aug. 20 and 21 at the Levis Commons shopping center in Perrysburg, will feature a variety of high-quality art from local artisans. Jewelry, ceramics, paintings, glass, photography and metalwork are among just a few of the mediums that will be featured.

If visual art isn't your game, the festival will also feature several live performers playing music from a multitude of different genres, including R&B, indie and guitar-centric folk music in the vein of Simon & Garfunkel. This year's featured musicians are Reiana Mystique, who will be performing on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Monte Pride on Sunday, Aug. 21 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The fair is also suitable for the whole family. Children's activities that include face painting and hands-on arts and crafts will be led by local students from the Toledo School for the Arts.

Though the fair was held in the Levis Commons parking lot last year, this year it will occupy the mall's main boulevard, otherwise known as its "Town Center."

In addition to viewing local art, visitors will be surrounded by the shops and restaurants that call Levis Commons home year-round. Marketing and partnerships director Allison Buck said:

"We're excited to return to the main boulevard so our fairgoers and artists alike can take advantage of the lovely ambiance of the town center's fountain, the shade of the beautiful trees, and check out the shops."

The fair will run on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., and on Sunday, Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The Levis Commons Fine Art Fair is organized by the Guild of Artists & Artisans, an award-winning non-profit best known for the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair, held this year on July 21, 22 and 23.