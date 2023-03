Katt Williams performing at Schottenstein Center in May

The comedian’s last stop on his "2023 and Me Tour" will be in Columbus on May 14.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Comedy legend Katt Williams’ “2023 and Me Tour” is making a stop in Columbus in May.

Williams is performing at the Schottenstein Center on May 14 at 5 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

The comedian’s tour kicked off on Jan. 13 in Tampa, Florida. He is set to perform at 30 locations with Columbus currently set to be the last location.

You can view the full list of tour dates below.

Friday, Jan.13 Tampa Yuengling Center

Saturday, Jan.14 Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

Friday, Feb.3 Birmingham BJCC Arena

Saturday, Feb. 4 Little Rock Simmons Bank Arena

Saturday, Feb. 11 Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall

Tuesday, Feb. 14 Richmond Altria Theater

Friday, Feb. 17 Charlotte Bojangles Coliseum

Saturday, Feb.18 Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Friday, Feb.24 New Orleans Lakefront Arena

Saturday, Feb. 25 Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Saturday, March 4 Cleveland Wolstein Center

Friday, March 10 Milwaukee Miller High Life Theatre

Saturday, March 11 Minneapolis Target Center

Friday, March 17 Omaha Baxter Center

Saturday, March 18 Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena

Friday, March 24 Phoenix Desert Diamond Arena

Friday, March 25 Las Vegas Thomas & Mack Center

Friday, March 31 Oklahoma City Paycom Center

Saturday, April 1 San Antonio Freeman Coliseum

Friday, April 7 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

Saturday, April 8 Greensboro Greensboro Coliseum

Friday, April 14 Orlando Addition Financial Arena

Saturday, April 15 Miami Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Friday, April 21 St. Louis Chaifetz Arena

Saturday, April 22 Peoria Peoria Civic Center

Friday, April 28 Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Saturday, April 29 Cincinnati Heritage Bank Center

Friday, May 5 Beaumont Ford Park Arena

Saturday, May 6 Jackson Mississippi Coliseum