‘Have mercy!’ | John Stamos coming to Glass City Center for book appearance in October

The actor, producer, musician and author is making a stop at the Glass City Center to talk about his new memoir “If You Would’ve Told Me."

TOLEDO, Ohio — John Stamos is coming to downtown Toledo in October.

The two-time Emmy award-nominated actor, producer, musician and author is making a stop at the Glass City Center to talk about his new memoir “If You Would’ve Told Me,” which debuts on October 24.

His memoir is the story of the surreal highs and devastating lows of a life lived in front of and behind the camera, a quest to find sobriety and family and also creating your own magic in life.

Stamos’s acting career began to take off after he landed a role on the popular American soap opera General Hospital and continues to soar today. He is known for his roles in "Big Shot," "Grandfathered," "ER," "Full House" and even its spin-off show "Fuller House." Stamos also acts in Broadway plays such as "Cabaret," "Bye Bye Birdie" and "Nine."

During this event, Stamos and a guest moderator (TBA) will speak for 45 minutes followed by a brief audience question-and-answer session. Following the session, authors will be available for a book signing and photo opportunities.

This event will be hosted by Toledo Lucas County Public Library and the Library Legacy Foundation of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library at the Glass City Center on October 27 at 7 p.m.

A copy of the book is included with each ticket purchased. For more information or to find tickets, click here.