CLEVELAND — Do you believe there are no laws when you're drinking Claws? Do you have a ranking of favorite Truly flavors? Do you spend your summers sipping black cherry seltzer by the pool?

This event is for you.

ALL FiZZED UP, Cleveland's first ever hard seltzer celebration, is coming to the Agora Theatre this spring. The event, featuring more than 25 hard seltzer brands, takes place March 21.

More than 100 varieties of the spiked fizzy water will be available for tasting while live entertainment, food trucks and local vendors keep you busy. Beer, wine and cocktails will also be available to those who aren't part of the spiked seltzer squad.

Tickets are on sale here. General admission, which starts at $40, includes 10 drink sample tickets. A limited number of $60 VIP tickets include early admission and 15 drink sample tickets. Attendees will also receive a free pint glass and keepsake photo.

