Great Lakes museum offering free lecture on diving in the 1800s

Author Jerry Kuntz will explore the early stages of SCUBA diving in Lake Erie.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The National Museum of the Great Lakes is offering a free lecture on Wednesday.

The museum will plunge into the early years of diving with a virtual lecture featuring Jerry Kuntz. "The Heroic Age of Diving" explores diving in Lake Erie during the 1840s and 1850s.

Based on research from Kuntz's book of the same title, he will share history through the lens of individuals like John Green, who kept secret the story of his own shipwreck.