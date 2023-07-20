Great Lakes Fest, classic boat show to highlight maritime history during Saturday event

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the National Museum of the Great Lakes will hold a maritime-themed festival, featuring vendors, antique boats and more.

TOLEDO, Ohio — In celebration of local maritime history and culture, the National Museum of the Great Lakes (NMGL) is hosting the Great Lakes Fest and Toledo Antique & Classic Boat Show Saturday.

The festival, which takes place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., will feature displays of vessels, live demonstrations, vendors, food trucks and more. According to a press release, tickets to the event are $10 for pre-sale and $15 day-of. Admission for NMGL members is free.

Admission covers both the festival and access to the museum and museum vessels - the Col. James M. Schoonmaker and the tugboat Ohio.

The event also coincides with the final weekend of "Freighter Golf," a putting event aboard the Schoonmaker.

Situated along a major Lake Erie port, Toledo is home to a rich maritime industrial history, including ties to the famed S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald, immortalized in Gordon Lightfoot's 1976 ballad, just a year after it sank.

For more information and to pre-purchase tickets to the Great Lakes Fest, click here.

