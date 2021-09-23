Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test needed for 2021 Great Lakes Brewing Co. Christmas Ale 'First Pour'

The annual "First Pour" is set to take place October 21.

Wednesday marked the first day of Fall, but the folks at Great Lakes Brewing Company are already thinking about Christmas!

On Thursday, the popular brewing company announced the details for its annual "First Pour" of Christmas Ale celebration, including its COVID-19 protocols.

As one of Northeast Ohio's most popular events, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic poses several concerns. As a result, Great Lakes Brewing Company is requiring proof of vaccination or a negative covid test (taken within 72 hours) for any guest to take part in this year's festivities.

The fun is set to take place Thursday, October 21. The brewpub will open promptly at 11 a.m., with the first fresh keg of Christmas Ale tapped at 11:30 a.m.

"Christmas Ale will flow, holiday music will fill the air, and together we'll toast the return of everyone's favorite seasonal tradition! 🎄 ," the business wrote in a post on social media.

Great Lakes Brewing Company is located at 2516 Market Avenue in Cleveland.

