Girl Named Tom, winner of 'The Voice,' to perform with Toledo Symphony

The trio will perform with the orchestra on Nov. 25 at the Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle Theater. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Girl Named Tom, a sibling trio from northwest Ohio that won Season 21 of "The Voice," will perform with the Toledo Symphony Orchestra for one night only on Nov. 25.

The group, Bekah, Caleb and Joshua Liechty, are stopping at the Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle Theater for the performance as part of the "One More Christmas" tour, where they perform Christmas classics alongside original music.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here or by calling the box office at 419-246-8000. The show starts at 8 p.m. and doors open at 7 p.m.

Girl Named Tom, from Pettisville in Fulton County, was the first trio to win "The Voice" when they took home the top prize in 2021. They gifted their trophy to their hometown in January 2023.

