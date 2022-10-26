Bust out that ugly Christmas sweater and run a Gibsonburg 5K

The 5K event will also host a competition for the "ugliest" sweaters.

GIBSONBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from the 2021 Ugly Christmas Sweater 5K, which aired on Dec. 3, 2021.

(Un)fortunately, there is a limited amount of time in the year when wearing ugly holiday sweaters is appropriate. The Village of Gibsonburg is hosting an opportunity for all to take advantage November and December and wear your ugliest sweater as much as possible -- and help out the community.

The Gibsonburg Ugly Christmas Sweater Run and Walk is an event where all can get some exercise and show off their ugliest sweaters. The 5K event, which will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, kicks off at the Gibsonburg Town Hall on N. Webster Street at 9 a.m.

The only fee for admission is a donation: either a new and packaged toy, or a non-perishable food item. The Gibsonburg Ministerial Association will distribute toys to young people in the community, and the Gibsonburg School District will bring food donations to a local food pantry.

5K run shirts are also available to purchase and cost $10. Participants must reserve them online by Dec. 5.

To celebrate the participants' sweaters, 5K officials will present awards for the "ugliest" Christmas sweaters in the categories of adult men and women, and youth boy and girl.

Warm up after the race with Ideal Bakery donuts, which will be served at Town Hall.

To sign up for the race and reserve a shirt, click here.