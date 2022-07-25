Food Network star Alton Brown bringing tour to Toledo

The culinary variety makes a November stop at the Stranahan. It mixes science, food, music and festive fun into two hours of entertainment.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Food Network and Netflix star Alton Brown is bringing his touring act to Toledo this holiday season.

Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats - The Holiday Variant is coming to the Stranahan Theater Nov. 29. The culinary variety show mixes science, food, music and festive fun into two hours of entertainment.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the theater box office and stranahantheater.com.

"[Fans can expect] more cooking, more comedy, more music, and more potentially dangerous science stuff with a sprinkle of seasonal spices," Brown said. "Plus, you’ll see things I’ve never been allowed to do on TV. Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if I call for volunteers…think twice."

Brown is a 20-year Food Network veteran and has hosted shows like "Good Eats" and "Cutthroat Kitchen." He has also appeared on Iron Chef.

His "Good Eats" cookbook series was a New York Times bestseller.