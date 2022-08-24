The Float-A-Palooza could use your help to break a world record in Muskegon County this weekend.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Grab your canoes and kayaks! A group in Muskegon County is attempting to set a world record for the most canoes and kayaks on White Lake this weekend, and they could use your help.

The event, called Float-A-Palooza, is being held by WaterDog Outfitters and White Lake Snow Farmers. Participants in the flotilla will meet at White Lake Sunday morning, and launch in the afternoon to create a raft on the water.

Once all participants are on the water, an aerial photo will be taken at 2 p.m., and official results will be announced soon after.

While people are launching their canoes and kayaks and enjoying the water, a performance by Michigan musician Tommy Foster will be held from noon until 3 p.m.

The current world record for the largest flotilla of canoes and kayaks was set in August 2013 in Suttons Bay, Michigan, when a total of 2,099 people created a flotilla.

Participants are being encouraged to enjoy the music and meet new people in the flotilla. If you want to help, there's still time to register on the White Lake Snow Farmers website! A waiver must be signed and there is a $10 registration fee per float. All proceeds will go toward the White Lake Snow Farmers and restoration of White Lake.

Click here to see an itinerary of the event.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.