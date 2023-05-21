Fantasia coming to Nationwide Arena this fall

Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 26, at 10 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fantasia is set to perform in Columbus this October with special guest, Joe.

The GRAMMY-award-winning artist will sing at Nationwide Arena on Oct. 6 at 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 26, at 10 a.m. Prices start at $59 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Fantasia was the season three winner of “American Idol,” in 2004. During that same year, she released her album, “Free Yourself.”

Alongside other accomplishments, like reaching Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, Fantasia released the critically acclaimed “Back To Me,” in 2010 which featured the hit single "Bittersweet." That song earned awarded Fantasia her first-ever GRAMMY Award for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance and a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Song.

She later earned another GRAMMY nomination for "Best Traditional R&B Performance."

Her guest, Joe, is a seven-time GRAMMY Award nominee with songs like, “I Wanna Know,” “All the Things", “Don’t Wanna Be a Player” and more.