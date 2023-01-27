Fan Expo Cleveland to feature 'The Office' cast, Christina Ricci and more as celebrity guests this March

Fan Expo Cleveland will be held at the Huntington Convention Center from March 24 - 26.

CLEVELAND — "Experience the ultimate playground for comics, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming."

That's how organizers describe what to expect at Fan Expo Cleveland 2023 -- which is coming to the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland for three days from March 24 - 26.

Fan Expo Cleveland -- formerly known as Wizard World -- offers guests the opportunity to meet some of their favorite celebrities, participate in cosplay, attend panels and lots more.

Here are the dates:

Friday, March 24: 3 - 8 p.m.

3 - 8 p.m. Saturday, March 25: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday, March 26: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Advanced tickets are on sale now HERE with prices listed as follows:

Single day advanced price: $27 (full price $37)

Three-day pass advanced price: $79 (full price $89)

Ultimate fan package advanced price: $109 (full price $119)

VIP packages: Starting at $299

Discounted pricing ends at 11:59 p.m. on March 9.

So which famous faces are coming to Cleveland? Here’s the list of celebrity guests and their prices for autographs / photo ops as posted by the Fan Expo site...

Christina Ricci (Addams Family, Wednesday): Appearing Saturday, Sunday

Autographs: $60

Photo op: $80

Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future): Appearing Saturday, Sunday

Autographs: $120

Table photo price: $120

Photo op: $129.95

Anson Mount (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds): Appearing Friday

Autographs: $80

Photo op: $80

Ethan Peck (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds): Appearing Friday

Autographs: $60

Photo op: $70

Carl Weathers (The Mandalorian, Rocky): Appearing Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Autographs: $80

Photo op: $80

Peter Weller (Robocop): Appearing Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Autographs: $60

Photo op: $70

Emily Swallow (The Mandalorian): Appearing Saturday, Sunday

Autographs: $55

Photo op: $75

Oscar Nunez (The Office): Appearing Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Autographs: $40

Photo op: $50

Kate Flannery (The Office): Appearing Friday, Saturday Sunday

Prices not listed

Leslie David Baker (The Office): Appearing Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Autographs: $40

Photo op: $50

“Bubbles” Mike Smith (Trailer Park Boys): Appearing Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Autographs: $40

Photo op: $140

“Julian” John Paul Tremblay (Trailer Park Boys): Appearing Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Autographs: $40

Photo op: $140

“Ricky” Robb Wells (Trailer Park Boys): Appearing Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Autographs: $40

Photo op: $140

CANCELED GUESTS

Vincent D’Onofrio (Daredevil)

NOTE: Officials say celebrity guests are subject to cancellation or schedule change "due to professional commitments." You can follow the latest updates with each celebrity guest HERE.

