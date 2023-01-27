Fan Expo Cleveland to feature 'The Office' cast, Christina Ricci and more as celebrity guests this March

CLEVELAND — "Experience the ultimate playground for comics, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming."
That's how organizers describe what to expect at Fan Expo Cleveland 2023 -- which is coming to the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland for three days from March 24 - 26.
Fan Expo Cleveland -- formerly known as Wizard World -- offers guests the opportunity to meet some of their favorite celebrities, participate in cosplay, attend panels and lots more.
Here are the dates:
- Friday, March 24: 3 - 8 p.m.
- Saturday, March 25: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Sunday, March 26: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Advanced tickets are on sale now HERE with prices listed as follows:
- Single day advanced price: $27 (full price $37)
- Three-day pass advanced price: $79 (full price $89)
- Ultimate fan package advanced price: $109 (full price $119)
- VIP packages: Starting at $299
Discounted pricing ends at 11:59 p.m. on March 9.
So which famous faces are coming to Cleveland? Here’s the list of celebrity guests and their prices for autographs / photo ops as posted by the Fan Expo site...
Christina Ricci (Addams Family, Wednesday): Appearing Saturday, Sunday
- Autographs: $60
- Photo op: $80
Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future): Appearing Saturday, Sunday
- Autographs: $120
- Table photo price: $120
- Photo op: $129.95
Anson Mount (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds): Appearing Friday
- Autographs: $80
- Photo op: $80
Ethan Peck (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds): Appearing Friday
- Autographs: $60
- Photo op: $70
Carl Weathers (The Mandalorian, Rocky): Appearing Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- Autographs: $80
- Photo op: $80
Peter Weller (Robocop): Appearing Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- Autographs: $60
- Photo op: $70
Emily Swallow (The Mandalorian): Appearing Saturday, Sunday
- Autographs: $55
- Photo op: $75
Oscar Nunez (The Office): Appearing Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- Autographs: $40
- Photo op: $50
Kate Flannery (The Office): Appearing Friday, Saturday Sunday
- Prices not listed
Leslie David Baker (The Office): Appearing Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- Autographs: $40
- Photo op: $50
“Bubbles” Mike Smith (Trailer Park Boys): Appearing Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- Autographs: $40
- Photo op: $140
“Julian” John Paul Tremblay (Trailer Park Boys): Appearing Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- Autographs: $40
- Photo op: $140
“Ricky” Robb Wells (Trailer Park Boys): Appearing Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- Autographs: $40
- Photo op: $140
CANCELED GUESTS
- Vincent D’Onofrio (Daredevil)
NOTE: Officials say celebrity guests are subject to cancellation or schedule change "due to professional commitments." You can follow the latest updates with each celebrity guest HERE.
