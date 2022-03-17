Lucas County Hibernian St. Patrick's Day party continues family friendly tradition

The party features food, entertainment, and kid-friendly activities until 10 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A family-fun gathering that has been an annual tradition in Toledo for the last 30 years continues Thursday.

The Lucas County Hibernian St. Patrick's Day party continues until 10 p.m. at St. Clement Hall on Tremainsville Road.

Admission is $5 for adults and children get in free when accompanied by an adult.

Live music will be performed by the Toledo Fire Department drum and pipe band and Irish dancers.

Children's entertainment will include free games and prizes.

Organizers recommend guests come hungry as Jiggs dinner will be served all day along with hotdogs for the kids.