Sixth annual Love Fest returns to Toledo Saturday: Music, performances planned

Entry donations go toward Equality Toledo's work in activism for LGBTQ+ community members, organizers said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Equality Toledo is hosting its sixth annual "Love Fest" Saturday, an event filled with music, food and festivities in support and celebration of the city's LGBTQ+ residents.

From 3 p.m. to midnight at the "Love Wall" on 1209 Adams St., visitors can enjoy live music from live local bands, drag performances, DJs and other artists. The event will be hosted by emcees Deja D. Dellataro and Selena T. West.

In a press release regarding the event, officials said nearly 20 performances as well as 30 local entertainers and artists will be featured alongside the event. Food and beverage options will also be available.

Entry to the event costs $5, proceeds which organizers said go to Equality Toledo's work in activism, education and other anti-defamation efforts to eliminate discrimination against LGBTQ+ people.

“It’s fantastic seeing so many folks, coming out to show their support for our region’s LGBTQ+ residents,” event coordinator and Deputy Director of Equality Toledo Brent Rabie said in the press release. "We just can't thank our sponsors and community enough for ensuring Love Fest is an ongoing success."

According to event officials, 2022's Love Fest saw 1,500 visitors.

