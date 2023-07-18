Disney On Ice returns to Huntington Center in December

A mix of modern and classic tales like Moana, Tangled and Frozen will be part of 8 scheduled shows.

TOLEDO, Ohio — You can see many of your favorite characters like Moana, Mickey Mouse and Elsa at the Huntington Center this winter.

Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero is scheduled for eight shows from Dec. 14-17. Disney On Ice preferred customers can purchase presale tickets starting Tuesday, and general public tickets go on sale July 25.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or the Huntington Center box office.

Mickey, Minnie, Donald Duck and Goofy set the stage with adventures filled with heroism from classic Disney stories. Mirabel sets out to save Casita, Moana embarks on a voyage with Maui to save her island, Anna, Elsa and Olaf protect their kingdom, and much more.

The Little Mermaid, Rapunzel and Belle will also play a role in the show.

The full schedule of events:

Dec. 14: 7 p.m.

Dec. 15: 7 p.m.

Dec. 16: 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 17: 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.