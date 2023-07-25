Dave Chappelle bringing his standup comedy show to Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sept. 8

CLEVELAND — One of the world's biggest comedians is coming to Cleveland.
On Tuesday, Dave Chappelle announced fall dates for his "Dave Chappelle Live" tour. The new dates include a stop at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday, Sept. 8.
Tickets for the show will go on sale on Thursday, July 27 at 10 a.m. ET at Ticketmaster.com, with a local presale taking place on Wednesday, July 26. A release noted that no cellphones or smart watches will be permitted at the show and that all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show.
Chappelle last performed in Cleveland at the KeyBank State Theatre in Playhouse Square in February 2022.
The full list of Chappelle's latest tour dates is as follows:
- Tue Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Fri Sep 08 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Sat Sep 09 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Tue Sep 12 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
- Wed Sep 13 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Fri Sep 15 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Arena
- Sun Sep 17 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- Mon Sep 18 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
- Thu Sep 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Sat Sep 23 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- Wed Oct 04 – Chicago, IL – United Center