Create Community Art Fest offers music, dance, games and more for the whole family

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — A unique, free event is returning for a second year to Whitehouse, featuring music, dance, activities and more at Ordinary Pioneer.

On Saturday, visitors can attend the Create Community Art Fest, an event organizers said is focused on self healing and creativity through a variety of performances and activities.

"We'll have karate, we'll have Bollywood dancers, belly dancing, kids crafts," Ordinary Pioneer owner Halina Schriefer said. "We'll also have healing services."

Schriefer also said the event will also include a community meal at 5 p.m. at no cost to attendees.

Other features will include an interactive event from Rosy Glow Wellness, a northwest Ohio alternative healing business. Margo Hertzfeld described "hydro-sol", a water-based version of essential oil, which she said she plans to teach to festival goers on Saturday.

"[Hydro-sols] are great for summer," Hertzfeld said. "I'm going to have them chilled and you can use them to refresh on a hot day."

The event will also include an alpaca visit, yoga and gifted healing services, according to a flyer.

Create Community Art Fest kicks off at 1 p.m. and lasts until 8 p.m. on Saturday at 6901 Providence St. in Whitehouse.

