Counting Crows coming to Cleveland this summer: Find out how to get tickets

NORTHFIELD, Ohio — Have you been hanging around, wondering when Counting Crows will come to Cleveland? Well, wonder no more.
This summer, the uber-popular rock bank will make a stop at MGM Northfield Park on June 29. General ticket on-sale begins Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. Ticket presales begin Tuesday, March 14.
The stop in Northeast Ohio is part of the Banshee Season Tour. Long-time friend of the band, Dashboard Confessional, will join Counting Crows on tour, Live Nation said in a news release.
Of the collaboration, County Crows frontman Adam Duritz said: “One of the best things about a life in rock and roll is that we spend it traveling the world playing music. It’s even better when you can do it with one of your best friends and watch them play every night too. Chris Carrabba hits the trifecta for me in that he’s one of my best friends in the world, one of my favorite people in the world, and he leads one of my favorite bands of all time, Dashboard Confessional. Sorry for the terrible pun but hands down, this is going to be the best summers ever.”
