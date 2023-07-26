Officials announce final performer for Ohio State Fair concert series

Clint Black, along with special guest Emily Ann Roberts, has claimed the final Ohio State Fair concert spot on Thursday, July 27.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officials with the Ohio State Fair announced the final show in the 2023 Ohio State Fair Concert & Event Series.

Country music artist Clint Black with special guest Emily Ann Roberts has claimed the final concert spot on July 27 at the WCOL Celeste Center.

Tickets go on sale May 19 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. Fans who signed up to receive the Ohio State Fair enewsletter can get access to the Ohio State Fair presale starting May 17 at 10 a.m.

Each concert tickets purchased in advance includes admission to the Ohio State Fair.

You can see the full concert lineup below.



KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour

Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 6:30 p.m.

Clint Black with special guest Emily Ann Roberts

Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 7 p.m.

Tickets on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m.

Third Eye Blind with special guest The Main Squeeze

Friday, July 28, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Keith Sweat with special guest Ginuwine

Saturday, July 29, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

All Ohio State Fair Band & Youth Choir

Sunday, July 30, 2023, 1 p.m.

No ticket required. Included with Fair admission.

Yung Gravy and bbno$

Sunday, July 30, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Casting Crowns

Monday, July 31, 2023, 7 p.m.

1964 The Tribute (Beatles Tribute)

Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, 1 p.m.

No ticket required. Included with Fair admission.

Ludacris

Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Styx with special guest Foghat

Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, 7 p.m.

Tyler Hubbard with special guest Matt Stell

Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, 7 p.m.

Jeff Dunham Still Not Canceled Tour

Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Lindsey Stirling with special guest Walk Off The Earth

Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at 7 p.m.

Sale of Champions Livestock Auction

Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, 2 p.m.