Celebrate Black History Month with the Toledo Library

Check out all of the Black History Month events being celebrated at several Toledo Library locations.

TOLEDO, Ohio — February is Black History Month! No matter how you choose to celebrate, be sure to stop by a Toledo Library branch location as they commemorate Black history all month long with several planned events and programs.

In addition to these events, every branch will have hands-on activities and book displays. Here's all the creative events to come!

THURSDAY, FEB. 2

Confronting Racism | Main Library | 3 - 5 p.m.

As part of the Better Toledo series, University of Toledo professor Dr. Monita Mungo dives into systemic racisms effects on both individuals and groups.

SATURDAY, FEB. 4

Breakfast Time with Toledo Nutrition | Heatherdowns Branch | 10 - 11:30 a.m.

Meet Taylor Brown, owner of Toledo Nutrition, as she educates and prepares a healthy protein shake and energizing tea bomb.

Rosa Parks Day Storytime | Mott Branch | 2 - 5 p.m.

Celebrate Rosa Parks Day with TARTA, NAACP and the Toledo Library at the Mott Branch location. Families can enjoy an interactive story time alongside engaging activities as we celebrate the life of Rosa Parks.

MONDAY, FEB. 6 (Virtual)

Driving While Black | Online | 6 - 7 p.m.

This documentary discussion looks at personal experiences of African Americans on the road.

SATURDAY, FEB. 18

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am | King Branch | 2 - 4 p.m.

Celebrate Toni Morrison Day with a screening of the film "Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am."

SATURDAY, FEB. 25

Lunch Time with Island Soul | Main Library | 2 - 4 p.m.

In celebration of Black History, join Chef K, local black owner and chef of Island Soul, to learn how to prepare an original Afro-Caribbean meal.

MONDAY, FEB. 27

Young Gifted and Black | Lagrange Branch | 4 - 5:30 p.m.

This a workshop for local, young entrepreneurs in celebration of Black child entrepreneurs.

Make sure to also check out these local art exhibits before they're gone!

Brandon Slewion -- through Feb. 14 at the Maumee Branch

Aaron Bivins -- through Feb. 24 at the Main Library

Local History: Toledo’s Black History digital exhibit (all month long)