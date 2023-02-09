Visit a Wisconsin diner in Black Swamp Players' production of 'The Spitfire Grill,' a story of compassion, redemption

BSP will hold six performances of this musical, which the production team describes as compelling, emotional and thought provoking.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Experience a story of redemption and compassion at Black Swamp Players' production of "The Spitfire Grill," a musical set at a diner in rural Wisconsin.

The show, which is based on a 1996 movie of the same name, follows Percy Talbott as she is released from prison and tries to begin a new chapter in her life. Heath Diehl, the president of the board of Black Swamp Players, described the show's rich thematic elements.

"This is really a story about compassion and community," he said. "It’s a story about a woman who’s been to prison, who’s coming out of prison, after suffering the traumas that led her there."

After moving to the small town of Gilead, Wisconsin, Percy finds work at a local diner, working among strangers who struggle to immediately trust her. Her neighbors and peers, however, also bear the burdens of complicated pasts. Diehl says this is what makes the story so powerful: it asks important questions.

"What does it mean to find redemption within that community, but also to find redemption within yourself? Part of that process, not only for the central character of Percy Talbot but also for all of these characters, is learning to be compassionate with people who are different, with people who have maybe made mistakes. And who among us hasn’t made a mistake?"

Director Lauren Lash expressed similar sentiments, remarking on the show's relatability.

"The Spitfire Grill is a show about change, hope, and the beauty of nature. I think each of these things apply to our lives today," Lash said. "Sometimes a stranger or a new idea may be off-putting at first, but it can make a change for the better."

Unlike other musicals with which audiences may be more familiar, "The Spitfire Grill" isn't as well-known. Diehl said the decision to stage a lesser-performed show is intentional.

"We [Black Swamp Players] are trying to choose some scripts that aren't typically done," he said. "We're trying to choose scripts that maybe raise some issues for our community."

The show differs from many mainstream musicals in other ways, too. With a small cast and a single set, its simplicity serves a small community theatre organization well, while leaving extra space for depth and an intimate audience experience.

BSP moved their productions into a renovated space on E. Oak Street in Bowling Green in 2020; the unique structure of the space lends itself to a musical like "The Spitfire Grill."

"We're in this great new space," Diehl said. "It's a blackbox theatre. It's not like we can do these big musicals with large ensembles and large pits anymore."

While audiences can expect a moving story and plenty of music, they are also supporting an organization that promotes arts and culture in northwest Ohio. Diehl says community theatre outside large metropolitan areas gives performers and audiences opportunities to express themselves creatively.

"Community theatre gives back a lot to the community," he said. "It's also a site for educating our community about a variety of aspects about the theatre arts that maybe they're not getting in the public school system because those systems have been cut, or they're not getting in other places."

Black Swamp Players' production of "The Spitfire Grill" is directed by Lauren Lash with music direction by Joelle Stiles. You can catch the musical on Feb. 17, 18, 24 & 25 at 8 p.m. and on Feb. 19 & 26 at 2 p.m. Performances will be held at 115 E. Oak Street in Bowling Green.

To purchase tickets online, click here.