Auditions tonight for Black Swamp Players show

The Bowling Green-based community theatre will hold auditions for 'Five Women Wearing the Same Dress' on July 25 and 26.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Black Swamp Players (BSP) will be holding auditions for its upcoming play 'Five Women Wearing the Same Dress' by Alan Ball on July 25 and 26.

On both days auditions will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 115 E. Oak St. in Bowling Green. Interested auditionees should be prepared to cold read from the script. 'Five Women' will mark BSP's first performance of the season.

Per BSP's website, the production is seeking to fill six roles: five women (aged 20s through mid-30s) and one man (aged 20s through mid-30s). Performances will be on Sept. 16-24 at the E. Oak Street address.

To audition, visit the BSP website here to download and complete an audition form. The production schedule and character breakdown are also available on their website. Rehearsals will be three to four days per week, with daily rehearsals the week before the performance.

Directed by area local Bridget Drew, 'Five Women Wearing the Same Dress' is a comedy about five bridesmaids who each have strong but distinct personalities. The play takes place over the course of their mutual friend's wedding reception, during which the bridesmaids learn they may have more in common than they previously thought.