Bash on the Bay cancellation ticket refund & exchange options; 2024 day 2 headliner announced

Late last month, organizers announced the Luke Bryan concert would not be rescheduled following severe weather that prompted the cancellation.

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — After severe weather and torrential rainfall cancelled the remaining Bash on the Bay performances nearly two weeks ago, event organizers have already announced the day two headliner for the event's 2024 return, in addition to providing ticket refund and exchange options for those who had tickets to the canceled Luke Bryan concert.

According to an announcement from the organization, country music singer and songwriter Hardy is slated to headline the day two concert on Aug. 22, 2024. 614 Events, Inc. is offering customers who purchased tickets for the Luke Bryan concert the following three options:

1) Convert any 2023 Luke Bryan tickets to Hardy and pay the "small difference in price"

2) Request a full refund for Luke Bryan tickets

3) Keep the Luke Bryan tickets until organizers announce a day one 2024 headliner

Event organizers said etix.com will send out a Google Docs form to anyone who purchased tickets to Luke Bryan from etix.com. Those who purchased tickets from a third party and not from etix.com must contact the seller from whom they purchased in order to negotiate a return or exchange.

Currently, two-day tickets for Bash on the Bay 2024 are not for sale; however, organizers announced the following pricing for the Hardy concert:

Pit - $350

VIP - $199

Section A - $155

Section B - $99

Chairs are only permitted in Section B, officials said.