Barefoot at the Beach 2022: Tickets still available!

Saturday's event will include food, music and fireworks and proceeds will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — This weekend you can head to a beach party and support the youth. Barefoot at the Beach takes place Saturday, August 13, 2022 6:30 - 11:00PM. It will be be held at Maumee Bay State Park.

The event will feature food from 30 local restaurants, live music, dancing and fireworks. Food and other activities are all-inclusive, but alcohol must be purchased. This event is cashless and attendees must be 21 years of age or older.

Performers include Cleveland-based cover band Böaterhead, a six-piece smooth rock party band with a repertoire of hits from the 70's and 80's; and DJ Rob Sample, a popular Toledo DJ.

Tickets to the event are still available and can be purchased at the door for $125, though numbers are limited. Tickets can no longer be purchased online. All of the money raised from the event goes directly to the Boys’ and Girls’ Club of Toledo.

The Boys and Girls Club of Toledo is a local nonprofit that offers programs to kids to help them reach their full potential. Barefoot is their largest fundraiser, netting the organization some $250,000 to help fund their community outreach.

