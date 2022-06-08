'It would take a miracle for things to turn around': Acts 2 Fellowship to host prayer event on Sunday to stop gun violence in Toledo

"It takes a village to come together not only to raise children. But to save our children," Reverend Brenda Hailey said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Reverend Brenda Hailey said Toledo has a problem with generational violence, in reference to the city's struggle with gun violence.

She said it's ruining the city, but it doesn't have to; so, the church has to step out of the building and into the community to do something about it.

"It takes a village to come together not only to raise children," Hailey said. "But to save our children."

So, Hailey, other religious leaders and faith-based community members created a group called Acts 2 Fellowship.

The group will host a prayer event on at the Michael V. DiSalle Government Center in downtown Toledo on Sunday at 5 p.m. for anyone to join. The goal of this prayer group is to end gun violence.

"Those of us who love prayer, we just feel like this has to end, number one," Hailey said. "But we know that God is the one we have to call on in times like these especially."

She said there is no dress code or a particular denomination that attendees have to be a part of to join in the event.

The only thing Hailey said attendees need to do is hope for a miracle.