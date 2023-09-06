A Charlie Brown Christmas coming to Stranahan Theater

Tickets start at $25 and go on sale this Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Charlie Brown Christmas LIVE ON STAGE will make a stop in Toledo this holiday season.

The performance is scheduled for Nov. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Stranahan Theater in Toledo. Tickets start at $25 and go on sale this Friday.

The classic animated television special comes to life in this stage adaptation featuring Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts cast. The animated show first aired on TV more than 55 years ago.

After the show, there will be a celebration of song as the audience is invited to join the cast in singing Christmas songs and carols.

Tickets are available at etix.com, the Stranahan Theater box office or by calling 419-381-8851.