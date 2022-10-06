Sylvania Fall Festival returns for its 36th year

The event will feature a multitude of vendors, local organizations, and food trucks.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — The Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the Sylvania Fall Festival for its 36th year. The annual fall event, presented by Dave White Chevrolet and Northwest Ohio Chevy dealers, is sure to be a hit with plenty of vendors, food, and events to check out.

50 vendors, consisting of craft and farmers market-style booths, will populate Historic Downtown Sylvania. Guests can also expect 10 food trucks, weekend-long live music, and the 2nd annual cornhole tournament.

For those looking for an evening event, the Nite Lite Farmers Market is certainly worth checking out on Saturday, Oct. 15. Live music, vendors, and the cornhole tournament will provide something for everyone to enjoy. The cornhole tournament will begin at 4 p.m. on the same day.

Be sure to bring the kids out on Sunday, Oct 16, to check out the annual parade. Multiple bands will be featured - - Northview, Southview, Evergreen High School, and Lourde's University marching bands are eager to put on a show for parade watchers.

For a better view, bleacher seating has been added to the parade route along Main Street. The parade will begin at 1 p.m..

Plus, there's sure to be tons of fun waiting in the family fun zone -- bounce houses, pony rides, a complimentary pumpkin patch, and much more can be expected. Live music and vendors will stick around for the day.

Don't skip the costumes -- Trick or Treating will take place along Main Street on Sunday at 2 p.m..

To ease parking woes, a complimentary shuttle service has been added to the event. Parking will be available on the campus of ProMedica Flower Hospital. A trolley will operate on a pick-up, drop-off loop from ProMedica to downtown Sylvania, and will operate from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The festival will take place in Historic Downtown Sylvania on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m., and on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.. Be sure to check it out for fun, fall festivities!

For more information please contact the Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce at 419-882-2135 or visit their website.